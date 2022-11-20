Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 60 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,325,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,506,692,000 after purchasing an additional 596,760 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 6,333.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 447,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $197,597,000 after purchasing an additional 441,023 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 473.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $165,666,000 after purchasing an additional 285,835 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 199,903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,666,000 after purchasing an additional 139,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 307,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $147,147,000 after purchasing an additional 121,821 shares in the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $516.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman to $575.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $536.92.

NYSE NOC opened at $520.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $80.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $503.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $480.94. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $345.91 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

