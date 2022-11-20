Perigon Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,512,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122,049 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 162.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,130,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556,537 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 15.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,227,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,700,000 after acquiring an additional 842,191 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,413,000 after acquiring an additional 786,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 686.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 885,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,844,000 after acquiring an additional 773,301 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.20.

General Mills stock opened at $81.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $48.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.34. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.41 and a twelve month high of $82.10.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $2,585,177.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,121,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $2,585,177.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,121,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,689 shares of company stock valued at $10,286,349 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

