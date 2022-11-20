Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 301 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,996,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,193,000 after purchasing an additional 890,148 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 495,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,597,000 after purchasing an additional 288,310 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,584,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,924,000 after purchasing an additional 268,311 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Group LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 697.2% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Group LLC now owns 145,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,026,000 after purchasing an additional 127,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,219,000 after purchasing an additional 120,418 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

SCHM stock opened at $67.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.29. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $59.74 and a 1 year high of $82.30.

