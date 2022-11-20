Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 22nd

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Friday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 1.089 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 64.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Down 1.0 %

PBR stock opened at $11.35 on Friday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $16.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $74.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.60 to $12.30 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBR. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 401.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,003,489 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,064 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,293,524 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $448,343,000 after acquiring an additional 826,668 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,529,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,198,000. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34,480.9% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 390,418 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after acquiring an additional 389,289 shares in the last quarter. 11.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

