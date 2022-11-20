PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.63-$2.68 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.59. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PNM Resources also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.60-$2.75 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of PNM Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

PNM stock opened at $48.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.61. PNM Resources has a fifty-two week low of $43.43 and a fifty-two week high of $49.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 72.40%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in PNM Resources by 8.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PNM Resources by 1.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 45,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in PNM Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,387,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in PNM Resources by 114.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,378,000 after purchasing an additional 127,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in PNM Resources by 0.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 391,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

