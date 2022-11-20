Pocket Network (POKT) Price Reaches $0.0681

Pocket Network (POKT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. One Pocket Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0681 or 0.00000411 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Pocket Network has traded 35.3% higher against the dollar. Pocket Network has a total market capitalization of $69.40 million and $2.37 million worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,348.10 or 0.08142677 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $92.20 or 0.00556895 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,802.52 or 0.29007755 BTC.

Pocket Network Profile

Pocket Network launched on July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,146,111,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pocket Network is www.pokt.network. The official message board for Pocket Network is forum.pokt.network.

Buying and Selling Pocket Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you're already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

