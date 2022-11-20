Primecap Management Co. CA Decreases Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,277,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 64,100 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.82% of Analog Devices worth $624,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 158.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC now owns 219,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,074,000 after buying an additional 134,544 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 250.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 24,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 17,464 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 6.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,016,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,975,210. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.25 billion, a PE ratio of 44.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.92. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $191.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.18 and its 200-day moving average is $154.97.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.70.

In other news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,225.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,225.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at $10,985,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,100 shares of company stock worth $2,950,820 in the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

