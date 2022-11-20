Primecap Management Co. CA Increases Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,019,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,693,271 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.45% of Oracle worth $839,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 1,040.8% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 176,966 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $12,365,000 after purchasing an additional 161,453 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 138,425 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $9,672,000 after acquiring an additional 13,976 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 30,810 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Oracle by 5.9% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 26,068 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.9% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 52,030 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Oracle Trading Up 0.7 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Oracle from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.58.

Oracle stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.73. The stock had a trading volume of 6,106,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,477,734. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.03. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The stock has a market cap of $214.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.95%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

