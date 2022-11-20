Primecap Management Co. CA Lowers Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,164,848 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 30,200 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $791,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 24,471 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,234 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,972 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 10,917 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 57.9% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,942 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,843 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.42.

TJX stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.16. The stock had a trading volume of 6,860,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,087,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $90.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.42. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $79.99.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.