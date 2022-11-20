Primecap Management Co. CA Purchases 475,589 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,365,550 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475,589 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 5.20% of Splunk worth $740,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. XN LP bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the first quarter valued at about $101,262,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Splunk by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock worth $855,038,000 after purchasing an additional 628,288 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Splunk by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,924,085 shares of the software company’s stock worth $435,585,000 after acquiring an additional 566,899 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter valued at $63,628,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,092,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:SPLK traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,482,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,383. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $150.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.55 and a 200-day moving average of $92.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.64. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 32.85%. The firm had revenue of $798.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.63) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SPLK shares. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $132.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Splunk from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Splunk from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Splunk from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Splunk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.35.

Splunk Profile

(Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.