Primecap Management Co. CA Reduces Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,549,320 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 52,525 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $532,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter worth $35,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in Albemarle by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Albemarle from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $294.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.89.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Albemarle stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $276.98. 1,266,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,524,051. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $169.93 and a 1 year high of $334.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $279.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.48.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 20.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total value of $735,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,790,599.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Albemarle news, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total transaction of $735,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,790,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total transaction of $2,923,542.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,465.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,962 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,107. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Articles

