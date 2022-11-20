Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 108,080 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,726,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 108,080 shares during the quarter. Biogen accounts for approximately 2.9% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.11% of Biogen worth $3,207,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 476.2% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 87.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $302.89. The company had a trading volume of 847,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,549. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.50. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.16 and a 1 year high of $305.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.19.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.61. Biogen had a net margin of 27.64% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.77 EPS. Biogen’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BIIB. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.75.

In related news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,552,832.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,058,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

