Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 271,520 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,572,454 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 271,520 shares during the period. NetApp comprises approximately 1.0% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 7.54% of NetApp worth $1,081,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NetApp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,823,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,143,331,000 after acquiring an additional 294,399 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in NetApp by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $691,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439,053 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,027,043 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $333,978,000 after acquiring an additional 510,307 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,900,409 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $323,734,000 after purchasing an additional 225,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in NetApp by 6.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,068,077 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $171,649,000 after purchasing an additional 117,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Price Performance

NTAP stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.72. 1,527,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,720. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.56 and a 52 week high of $96.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 128.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 47.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on NTAP. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on NetApp in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on NetApp from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered NetApp to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NetApp in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $1,256,760.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 78,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,478,286.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NetApp Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

