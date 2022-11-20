Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 425,335 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,078,715 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 425,335 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.12% of NVIDIA worth $466,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock traded down $2.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.09. The company had a trading volume of 49,207,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,133,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.11. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.89 and a 200 day moving average of $156.46. The company has a market cap of $383.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.57, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.70.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.13). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.81%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $215.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.21.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

