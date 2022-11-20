Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 504,645 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,828,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 504,645 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for 1.7% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 1.29% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $1,912,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 5,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.03.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,515,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,840,546. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.19. The company has a market capitalization of $177.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.24). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

