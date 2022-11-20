Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 58,115 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,075,040 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 58,115 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.31% of CVS Health worth $377,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 60.1% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 28.6% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 83.7% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $2.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.35. 7,294,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,519,505. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.91 billion, a PE ratio of 41.43, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $86.28 and a 52 week high of $111.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 93.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America lowered their price target on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.86.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

