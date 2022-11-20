Primecap Management Co. CA Trims Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,181,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 180,955 shares during the quarter. KLA comprises approximately 2.0% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 5.06% of KLA worth $2,291,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 921,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $337,296,000 after purchasing an additional 517,870 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 297.8% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 633,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,887,000 after purchasing an additional 474,229 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,532,000 after purchasing an additional 385,420 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of KLA by 29.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,230,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $450,476,000 after buying an additional 282,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,598,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,245,843,000 after buying an additional 274,070 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $2,786,971.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,073,981.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $2,786,971.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,073,981.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $1,010,672.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,117.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $376.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,121,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,926. The stock has a market cap of $53.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.32. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $250.20 and a 12 month high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $336.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.49%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KLAC. Bank of America lowered their target price on KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on KLA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on KLA to $374.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen increased their target price on KLA to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.28.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

