Prometeus (PROM) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.60 Million

Prometeus (PROM) traded up 15.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. Prometeus has a market capitalization of $91.86 million and $2.60 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prometeus coin can now be bought for about $4.77 or 0.00028802 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Prometeus has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Prometeus Coin Profile

Prometeus’ launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network.

Buying and Selling Prometeus

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

