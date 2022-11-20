Provident Bancorp (PVBC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Monday, November 21st.

Provident Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PVBC opened at $7.45 on Friday. Provident Bancorp has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $19.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.01 million, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.53.

Get Provident Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens downgraded shares of Provident Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Provident Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PVBC. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Provident Bancorp by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 16.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 22,035 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 14.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 245,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Provident Bancorp by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.36% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.