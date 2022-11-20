Provident Bancorp (PVBC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Monday, November 21st.
Provident Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PVBC opened at $7.45 on Friday. Provident Bancorp has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $19.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.01 million, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.53.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Stephens downgraded shares of Provident Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Provident Bancorp
Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.
