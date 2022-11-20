Provident Bancorp (PVBC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data on Monday, November 21st.

Provident Bancorp Trading Down 6.2 %

NASDAQ PVBC opened at $7.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $132.01 million, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.78. Provident Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $19.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.53.

Get Provident Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 332.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Provident Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 11.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Provident Bancorp by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Provident Bancorp

Separately, Stephens downgraded shares of Provident Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

(Get Rating)

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.