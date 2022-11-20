Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Banco de Sabadell S.A

Banco de Sabadell S.A reduced its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bray Capital Advisors increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 10,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Raymond James began coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.54.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.33. 1,703,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,184,072. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.46 and a fifty-two week high of $124.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.07 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 666.67%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

