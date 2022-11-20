Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (PMO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on December 1st

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0531 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust stock opened at $10.98 on Friday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.19.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

