Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (PMO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on December 1st

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0531 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd.
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Trading Down 3.7 %
Shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust stock opened at $10.98 on Friday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.19.
About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.
