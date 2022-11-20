Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Kellogg Cut by Zacks Research (NYSE:K)

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kellogg in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 16th. Zacks Research analyst V. Bagree now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.88. The consensus estimate for Kellogg’s current full-year earnings is $4.13 per share.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on K. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.64.
Kellogg Price Performance
Kellogg Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.38%.
Insider Activity at Kellogg
In other news, CFO Amit Banati sold 34,007 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $2,552,565.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,483,483.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Amit Banati sold 34,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $2,552,565.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,483,483.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $14,158,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,231,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,651,812.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 960,540 shares of company stock worth $69,888,922. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kellogg
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Kellogg by 379.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kellogg by 115.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Kellogg by 137.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Kellogg
Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.
Featured Articles
