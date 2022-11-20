QITMEER NETWORK Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $20,553.93 (MEER)

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 20th. In the last week, QITMEER NETWORK has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One QITMEER NETWORK token can currently be purchased for $2.10 or 0.00012925 BTC on popular exchanges. QITMEER NETWORK has a market cap of $7.90 million and approximately $20,553.93 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

QITMEER NETWORK Profile

QITMEER NETWORK was first traded on September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official message board is qitmeer.medium.com. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QITMEER NETWORK is www.qitmeer.io.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. QITMEER NETWORK has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QITMEER NETWORK is 2.11088818 USD and is down -0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $3,301.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QITMEER NETWORK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QITMEER NETWORK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QITMEER NETWORK using one of the exchanges listed above.

