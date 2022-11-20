Qtum Market Cap Reaches $219.07 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.10 or 0.00012678 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Qtum has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a market capitalization of $219.07 million and $28.73 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,173.88 or 0.07093729 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00033417 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00076791 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00058959 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000417 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00010175 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00023188 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 104,419,582 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

