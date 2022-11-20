Quant Trading Up 4% Over Last Week (QNT)

Quant (QNT) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 20th. Over the last seven days, Quant has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. One Quant token can currently be bought for about $109.16 or 0.00663382 BTC on major exchanges. Quant has a market cap of $1.32 billion and $31.36 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002622 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000267 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000332 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,371.79 or 0.08297615 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $83.60 or 0.00506371 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,759.31 or 0.28828493 BTC.
Quant Profile
Quant’s launch date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The official website for Quant is quant.network. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network. The Reddit community for Quant is https://reddit.com/r/quantnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Quant
