QUASA (QUA) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $99.87 Million

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. One QUASA token can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, QUASA has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $99.87 million and $145,032.35 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About QUASA

QUASA (QUA) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00130013 USD and is down -0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $144,949.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

