QUASA Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $140,750.41 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. QUASA has a market capitalization of $99.92 million and approximately $140,750.41 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, QUASA has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One QUASA token can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get QUASA alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16,546.37 or 0.99991003 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00010341 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006041 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037223 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00041111 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006036 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00021316 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00231978 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000129 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00130013 USD and is down -0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $144,949.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.