Radio Caca (RACA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $72.26 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 20th. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $72.26 million and approximately $6.70 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Radio Caca Token Profile

Radio Caca is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 329,573,771,074 tokens. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

