Rally (RLY) One Day Trading Volume Tops $763,676.48

Rally (RLY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 20th. One Rally token can now be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges. Rally has a market cap of $36.29 million and $763,676.48 worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rally has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,376.84 or 0.08304288 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.28 or 0.00557609 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,806.89 or 0.29044974 BTC.

Rally Token Profile

Rally’s genesis date was October 15th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,611,688,831 tokens. Rally’s official website is rly.network. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rlynetworkassoc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rally is forum.rally.io.

Buying and Selling Rally

According to CryptoCompare, “The Rally Network is an open, decentralized network that is powered by its native ERC-20 governance token, $RLY. $RLY is an Ethereum blockchain-based asset that can be sent and received in the Ethereum mainnet network. An open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators.Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network.Rally offers anyone with an online community the ability to launch their own coin without the complexity of coding on the ethereum blockchain. Rally is a decentralized platform completely governed by the community. This means that creators and their communities have unfettered control to use their social tokens across all social platforms.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

