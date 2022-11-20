Rathbones Group (LON:RAT) Cut to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Rathbones Group (LON:RAT – Get Rating) to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have GBX 2,100 ($24.68) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 1,950 ($22.91).

RAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Rathbones Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($19.98) price objective on shares of Rathbones Group in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,198.75 ($25.84).

Get Rathbones Group alerts:

Rathbones Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of LON RAT opened at GBX 2,050 ($24.09) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,971.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.92. Rathbones Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,426.08 ($16.76) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,230 ($26.20). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,841.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,897.53.

About Rathbones Group

Rathbones Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning and advisory, managed portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, tax, and legal advisory services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rathbones Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rathbones Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.