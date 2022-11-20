Raydium Price Reaches $0.17 on Major Exchanges (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 20th. One Raydium token can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001029 BTC on major exchanges. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $26.57 million and $7.13 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Raydium has traded down 24.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,376.84 or 0.08304288 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.04 or 0.00555157 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,794.42 or 0.28917227 BTC.

About Raydium

Raydium was first traded on February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,968 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,906,064 tokens. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Raydium is raydium.io/#.

Raydium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

