Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $34.75

Real Estate Investors plc (LON:RLE – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 34.75 ($0.41) and traded as low as GBX 30.99 ($0.36). Real Estate Investors shares last traded at GBX 32 ($0.38), with a volume of 74,079 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 31.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 34.72. The company has a market cap of £57.53 million and a PE ratio of 457.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a GBX 0.81 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Real Estate Investors’s payout ratio is 44.64%.

Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of 1.59 million sq ft of mixed-use commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.

