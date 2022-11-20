ReddCoin Price Down 22.2% Over Last Week (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 20th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $5.03 million and approximately $4,041.34 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.63 or 0.00372241 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00033639 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00025979 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001353 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001344 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005950 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00003041 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00017639 BTC.

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

