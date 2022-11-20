Relx Plc (LON:REL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Relx Plc (LON:REL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,612.71 ($30.70).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on REL. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,785 ($32.73) price objective on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,200 ($25.85) to GBX 2,000 ($23.50) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,986 ($35.09) price objective on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($31.14) target price on Relx in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,330 ($27.38) price target on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

In related news, insider June Felix bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,204 ($25.90) per share, with a total value of £44,080 ($51,797.88).

Shares of LON:REL opened at GBX 2,283 ($26.83) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.53, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £43.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,818.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,254.39 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,274.02. Relx has a 1 year low of GBX 2,056 ($24.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,474 ($29.07).

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

