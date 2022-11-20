Republic First Bancorp (FRBK) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data on Monday, November 21st.

Republic First Bancorp Stock Performance

Republic First Bancorp stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.60 million, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.97. Republic First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $5.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Republic First Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 49.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 34,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 11,464 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 384,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 67,767 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Republic First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $736,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 474.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 144,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 119,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 12.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 23,941 shares during the last quarter. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Republic First Bancorp

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Republic First Bancorp to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Republic First Bancorp in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

