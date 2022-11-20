Reviewing Better Therapeutics (BTTX) and The Competition

Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Better Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Better Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Better Therapeutics N/A -200.73% -114.68% Better Therapeutics Competitors -325.87% -481.74% -38.64%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Better Therapeutics and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Better Therapeutics $10,000.00 -$40.33 million -0.71 Better Therapeutics Competitors $1.36 billion -$98.47 million 28.41

Analyst Ratings

Better Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Better Therapeutics. Better Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Better Therapeutics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Better Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Better Therapeutics Competitors 7 128 274 0 2.65

Better Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 879.02%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 107.64%. Given Better Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Better Therapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Better Therapeutics has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Better Therapeutics’ peers have a beta of 1.48, indicating that their average stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.5% of Better Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.2% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 59.4% of Better Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Better Therapeutics beats its peers on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

Better Therapeutics Company Profile

Better Therapeutics, Inc. engages in developing software-based prescription digital therapeutics (PDT) platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-001, an investigational PDT platform that uses digitally delivered Nutritional Cognitive Behavioral Therapy to treat type 2 diabetes. The company's products under development also include BT-002, a PDT that help patients with hypertension improve their blood pressure; and BT-003, a PDT that help patients with hyperlipidemia enhance cholesterol levels. Better Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

