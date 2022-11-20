Revlon (NYSE:REV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Revlon (NYSE:REV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Revlon Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.67. The company has a market cap of $211.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.92. Revlon has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $17.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revlon

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REV. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Revlon by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revlon in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revlon in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revlon in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Revlon in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

About Revlon

Revlon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

