Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 55,179 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,616,757 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,179 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of International Business Machines worth $228,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 52.3% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 39.9% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.64. 4,661,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,939,966. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.11. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $148.31. The stock has a market cap of $133.49 billion, a PE ratio of 107.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.88.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 481.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.40.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

