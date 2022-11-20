Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 71,414 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,055,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,414 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of PayPal worth $143,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 21.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,771,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $205,283,000 after buying an additional 307,481 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 67.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 301,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,066,000 after buying an additional 121,831 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at $382,000. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 79.0% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on PayPal from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.02.

PayPal Trading Down 0.8 %

PYPL traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.92. 9,371,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,985,238. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $202.50. The company has a market cap of $96.81 billion, a PE ratio of 43.11, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

