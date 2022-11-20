Rhumbline Advisers Buys 40,113 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,550,912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,113 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.7% of Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.16% of Mastercard worth $489,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schubert & Co lifted its stake in Mastercard by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 419.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $2.42 on Friday, reaching $343.69. 2,737,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,224,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $330.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $311.14 and its 200-day moving average is $328.49. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $399.92.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

