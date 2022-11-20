Rhumbline Advisers Grows Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 867,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 21,256 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.16% of Caterpillar worth $155,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 139.6% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after purchasing an additional 21,330 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 8.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 73,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 10.6% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 6,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 66.3% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 18,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 7,563 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 34.6% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 235,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,138,000 after purchasing an additional 60,535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $231.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,868,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,907,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $239.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $194.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.68. The company has a market capitalization of $120.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $180.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

