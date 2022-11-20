Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,267,324 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 915,064 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in AT&T were worth $278,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. SWS Partners bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter worth $31,000. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

AT&T Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.97. 34,211,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,392,844. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.62. The firm has a market cap of $135.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

