Rhumbline Advisers Has $334.93 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,356,650 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,385 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.18% of McDonald’s worth $334,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 9.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.5% during the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.1% during the first quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% during the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $273.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,699,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,549,332. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $255.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $281.67.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 69.52%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.30.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

