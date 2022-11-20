Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 18,008 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 789,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,008 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $165,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 1.0 %

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,515,189.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 97,091 shares of company stock worth $23,026,905. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $256.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,806,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,022. The firm has a market cap of $106.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.26 and a twelve month high of $261.59.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.54%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

