Ripio Credit Network Achieves Market Cap of $1.54 Million (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $119,215.47 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16,568.69 or 1.00003428 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00010329 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006090 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037197 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00041337 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005975 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00021361 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.45 or 0.00232082 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

