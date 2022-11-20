Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Plans $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a dividend payout ratio of 43.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to earn $2.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.9%.

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $54.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.73. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52 week low of $48.65 and a 52 week high of $73.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.23 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barrington Research raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.67.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

