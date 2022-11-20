Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 22nd

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a payout ratio of 43.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to earn $2.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.9%.

RBA stock opened at $54.91 on Friday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1 year low of $48.65 and a 1 year high of $73.63. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.62 and a 200 day moving average of $63.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.23 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RBA. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. OTR Global reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 1st quarter worth about $456,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $430,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

