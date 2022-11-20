Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Holdings Reduced by Rosenbaum Jay D.

Rosenbaum Jay D. decreased its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,126,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 29.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,784,000 after acquiring an additional 5,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 13.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROP. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 target price for the company. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.33.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $433.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.21 and a 52 week high of $501.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $390.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $406.37.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a $0.6825 dividend. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $390.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 46,409 shares in the company, valued at $18,099,510. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

