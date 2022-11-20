Rosenbaum Jay D. Has $1.01 Million Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Rosenbaum Jay D. grew its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for about 1.9% of Rosenbaum Jay D.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.4% in the second quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 3.4% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its holdings in American Tower by 2.5% during the second quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 2.7% during the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 2.4% during the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of American Tower to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of American Tower to $279.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.47.

Shares of AMT opened at $215.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $212.44 and its 200-day moving average is $240.81. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $294.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

